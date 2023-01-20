Man dead, officer injured following shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

Sheriff Waters says that the situation began to unfold around 5:30 p.m. when JSO got a call about a burglary to a residence in proximity to Hardee Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead, and an officer is injured following an officer-involved shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Friday.

Sheriff TK Waters said during a news conference a police officer was grazed by a bullet on the left side of his face and is expected to be OK.

Waters says that the situation began to unfold around 5:30 p.m. when JSO got a call about a burglary to a residence in proximity to Hardee Street. He says officers were able to track some of the stolen items to a location nearby where they found a man sleeping in the backseat of a vehicle.

JSO says that a handgun was observed sitting on top of the vehicle. It was removed by officers, who then opened the door of the vehicle to try to talk to the man inside.

The man was asked repeatedly to show his hands and top get out of the car, to which he did not comply, says Waters.

He kept telling officers to get the lights out of his face, says Waters.

It was at that point that Waters says the suspect fired a single shot, which grazed one of the responding officers. The five responding officers then opened fire, striking the man several times, Waters says.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave following the outcome of an official investigation, per JSO policy.

Waters says the man has had interactions with police before and was known to officers.