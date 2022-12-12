JSO looking for suspect in car burglary, credit card fraud scheme

Following the burglary, JSO says the suspect fraudulently used the stolen cards at a nearby business.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a car burglary that occurred in the Avondale area that may have led to an instance of credit card fraud.

Police say the reported crime happened in the 1700 block of Pinegrove Avenue and several items were taken from inside the car, including credit and debit cards.

Following the burglary, JSO says the suspect pictured below fraudulently used the stolen cards at a nearby business.

Police say the suspect has a Celtic cross with a heart tattoo on his upper left wrist.

JSO says anyone who may know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.