Community leaders organize outreach session to end violence in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group in Jacksonville is meeting to talk about resolving the issue of violence in the city.

The group decided to meet after a Raines graduate was shot and killed this week.

“We have to take accountability, responsibility about things we will do going forward,” said Diallo Sekou.

Saturday’s outreach project will be held at 11:30 a.m., on 2814 Dunn Avenue.

The community plans to meet at Garden City Park to talk about the recent rash of violence. Rashaud Fields, the recent Raines High graduate and football player shot this week, was De’Angelo Hick’s cousin.

“The hardest part is kids dying… a family member of mine passed away the same day or later on after his graduation. That’s the hardest part for me,” said Hicks.

Hicks says it broke his heart to hear of his cousin’s murder, and other friends are asking for more men to attend Saturday’s outreach session.