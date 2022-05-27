Flagler man facing charges for domestic battery after 7-hour standoff

"He threatened someone’s life, held her captive and luckily, she escaped unharmed."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Thursday afternoon, leading to a seven-hour standoff.

The victim told officials that 51-year-old Mark Francioni threatened to kill himself during an argument on Wednesday night. He approached the victim with a gun and began threatening her life as well. According to the witnesses account, Francioni fired off a shot to prove it the weapon worked before saying, "now I know it works, and you’re next".

The following morning, Francioni allegedly continued escalating his aggressive behavior. The victim said he took her phone and threw it at her before smashing her belongings. She tried to leave but was dragged back in the home by Francioni. Eventually, she escaped to a neighbor's house and was able to call 911.

Deputies arrived on scene around 1:30 p.m. to find the man barricaded in his home. The FCSO SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) responded after learning there were multiple firearms in the home and Francioni refused to exit, according to officials.

Francioni allegedly continued to threaten himself and others, while drinking, for hours into the evening. Around 8:30 p.m., after 7 hours, the sheriff made the call to forcei open the door to the home, according to officials. At this point, Francioni was reportedly intoxicated and did not follow orders when he exited the residence. He was shot with two rounds of rubber bullets before he was arrested, FCSO said.

"He threatened someone’s life, held her captive and luckily, she escaped unharmed. Refusing to communicate with us while being belligerent resulted in us taking measures to prevent further violence," Sheriff Rick Staly said.