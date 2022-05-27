Jacksonville City Council announces special election to fill vacancies left by Reggie Gaffney, Garrett Dennis

The Jacksonville City Council and Mayor Lenny Curry passed two resolutions Wednesday, approving a special election to be held in August.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council and Mayor Lenny Curry passed two resolutions Wednesday, approving a special election to be held in August to fill vacancies left by Reggie Gaffney and Garrett Dennis.

Both Gaffney, District 7, and Dennis, District 9, resigned their council positions to run for an elected position in the Florida Legislature.

The special election to fill their spots will be held Aug. 23, 2022.

The resolutions state if no candidate receives a majority of the votes of the special election, then the two candidates with the highest vote totals will participate in a special general election on Nov. 8.

The number of petitions needed to qualify for candidacy in both districts is as follows:

City Council Dist. 7 - 111

City Council Dist. 9 - 100

The qualifying fees are as follows: $2,978.16 for partisan candidates and $1,985.44 for candidates with no party affiliation

Qualifying begins at noon, June 13, 2022 and ends at Noon, June 17, 2022.