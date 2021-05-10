Community organizes vigils for 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey after police find body

There will be a public vigil at South Durbin Crossing Amenities Center at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County community is organizing candlelight vigils to honor and remember 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

There will be a public vigil at South Durbin Crossing Amenities Center at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

At 7 p.m. there will be a vigil at Infinity Allstars Cheerleading for athletes and parents on Monday.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is expected to give an update regarding the investigation at 11:30 a.m.

Bailey was reported missing Sunday morning around 10 a.m. and in the evening the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said they found a body they believe is hers.

Bailey was last seen around 1:15 a.m. at the Durbin Amenity Center.

Grief counselors are at Patriot Oaks Academy, where Bailey went to school.