Missing Child Alert issued for Miami teen

MIAMI — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old girl Friday.

FDLE says Liat Shamir went missing Wednesday when she was last seen in Miami wearing all black.

She is 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighs 103 pounds, according to FDLE.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 911.