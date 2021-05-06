Marion County deputies searching for missing, endangered 1-year-old boy

Broady is believed to be with his mother Brittany Fincher who drives a green Kia soul with Florida tag QRAL61.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 1-year-old boy.

Broady Nash Fincher was last seen at 10020 NE 20th Terrace Road in Anthony, Florida.

Broady was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with a green cartoon character on the front of the t-shirt.

The child is about 27 inches, 20 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

