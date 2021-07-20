Jacksonville bars, restaurants go head-to-head in cocktail contest

The event is free, open to the public and attendees will receive a complimentary cocktail.

Think 'Chopped' but with craft cocktails.

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront will host a competition on Wednesday where bartenders from downtown Jacksonville bars and restaurants will go head-to-head to determine who can make the best cocktail.

The ingredients will come from a selection of mystery items from the House of Suntory Cocktail Collection and a basket of unknown ingredients which they will use to create their cocktails.

Allison Smith from The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville, Brett Smith from Morton’s The Steakhouse, Rebecca Smith from Cowford Chophouse, Sione Tamaseu from Dos Gatos, Paul Compagnon from the Volstead, and Miles Howard from Grape & Grain Exchange will be competing.

The cocktail creations will be judged by a panel of celebrity guests, and a winner will be determined that evening.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will receive a complimentary cocktail from Suntory, the Jim Beam Line from Southern Wine & Spirits. The hotel will also have several signature cocktails and dishes available for purchase.

The event will take place between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 at Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, located at 225 E Coastline Dr.