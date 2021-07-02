New law allows First Coast distilleries to serve their own product as cocktails

A new law signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis this week will provide more opportunities for local craft distilleries here in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editors Note: The video above is from an unrelated report)

Raise your glass and say cheers!

A new law signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis this week will provide more opportunities for local craft distilleries here in Jacksonville.

SB 46 allows for distilleries to serve drinks made with their own product, which was previously not allowed under Florida law.

Goodbye samples, hello cocktails.

The bill was originally proposed by Sen. Travis Hutson (R), who represents St. Johns, Flagler and part of Volusia county.

“Senate Bill 46 attempts to put our craft distilleries on the same playing field nationally as other states,” Hutson was quoted by Florida Politics.

The new law states that effective July 1, craft distilleries can sell their product to consumers by the drink or package through face-to-face transactions.

And local distilleries are wasting no time.

Grey Matter Distillery on Mayport Road has already started to offer a full specialty cocktail menu that includes top-shelf cocktails for $8, according to an Instagram post.

David Cohen of Manifest Distilling, located in Downtown Jacksonville, says that his team is excited about the new law and has future plans for the tasting room which he hopes to speak with First Coast News about.

Cohen also serves as the President of the Florida Craft Spirits Association.

Beginning in July 2026 the bill also requires recipes to include at least one agricultural product grown in Florida, reports Florida Politics. Additionally, by that date, 60% of the drink must be distilled in the Sunshine State.

The new law helps small craft distilleries turn a profit on individual drinks, which is a welcome revenue stream after pandemic-related losses.