Now Hiring: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill

All hourly positions are available, including servers and line cooks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is On Your Side, highlighting companies that are looking for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company that owns Outback Steakhouse, which also owns Carrabba's Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill, is looking for high-energy employees who are eager to start a great career in its Jacksonville restaurants.

At Outback, all hourly positions are available, including servers and line cooks.

Interview opportunities:

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Onsite or virtual interviews: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Onsite and virtual interviews: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m

Benefits include:

• Flexible schedule/work part-time

• Having fun & growing your career

• Discount on your favorite Outback meals

• Tuition discount through Johnson & Wales University Partnership

• Discounts on cell phones, electronics and health club memberships

Story continues below.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, offering authentic Italian cuisine, is hosting a two day in-person hiring event for all hourly positions.

On-site and virtual interviews at local Carrabba’s Italian Grill restaurants will take place on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, June 2 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill offers:

Competitive Wages

Flexible Schedules

Employee Benefits & Perks

A Fun Place To Work & Grow

Bonefish Grill is also looking for new workers. The restaurant known for market-fresh fish, savory wood-grilled specialties and hand-crafted cocktails will hold a hiring event in-person and virtually.

Interested applicants can apply:

Wednesday, June 2 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.