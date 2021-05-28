Now Hiring: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is On Your Side, highlighting companies that are looking for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company that owns Outback Steakhouse, which also owns Carrabba's Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill, is looking for high-energy employees who are eager to start a great career in its Jacksonville restaurants.
At Outback, all hourly positions are available, including servers and line cooks.
Interview opportunities:
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Onsite or virtual interviews: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 3, 2021
Onsite and virtual interviews: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m
Benefits include:
• Flexible schedule/work part-time
• Having fun & growing your career
• Discount on your favorite Outback meals
• Tuition discount through Johnson & Wales University Partnership
• Discounts on cell phones, electronics and health club memberships
Carrabba’s Italian Grill, offering authentic Italian cuisine, is hosting a two day in-person hiring event for all hourly positions.
On-site and virtual interviews at local Carrabba’s Italian Grill restaurants will take place on the following dates and times:
- Wednesday, June 2 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill offers:
- Competitive Wages
- Flexible Schedules
- Employee Benefits & Perks
- A Fun Place To Work & Grow
Bonefish Grill is also looking for new workers. The restaurant known for market-fresh fish, savory wood-grilled specialties and hand-crafted cocktails will hold a hiring event in-person and virtually.
Interested applicants can apply:
- Wednesday, June 2 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
