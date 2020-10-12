Man dies following early morning crash on Merrill Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is dead following a traffic crash early Thursday morning in the Arlington area.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 1 a.m. in the 8100 block of Merrill Road and involved a black Nissan Altima and a red Jeep Liberty.
Police say a man and woman inside the Nissan were taken to a hospital, where the male passenger later died.
The driver of the Jeep was treated for minor cuts and released at the scene, according to police,
JSO says for unknown reasons, the Nissan made an abrupt left turn in front of the Jeep, causing the Jeep to strike the passenger side of the Nissan. The driver of the Jeep is being fully cooperative with the investigation.
Merrill Road was temporarily shut down at Hartsfield and Dames Point Crossing.