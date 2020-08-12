Daughter of Jacksonville EMT raising money for medical bills after mother injured, robbed in crash

Cheryl Collazo is only now able to walk again after being rear-ended while calling 911 for other people. Her daughter says she was then robbed while unconscious.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville EMT who put her life on the line to help others now needs your help.

Cheryl Collazo is only now able to walk again after being rear-ended while calling 911 for other people. Her daughter says she was then robbed while unconscious.

Cheryl and her daughter Alicia Royer are still searching for answers and now Alicia is also searching for help. She is turning to her community for help on GoFundMe.

Alicia says on Friday the 13th in November, Cheryl called 911 when she saw people standing in the highway as she drove on I-295 near Old St. Augustine Road. While making that call she was rear-ended and knocked unconscious.

Cheryl's purse and phone were apparently stolen. Alicia tracked her phone and found it in Georgia.

"I can't get past the fact that somebody saw my mom unconscious and injured and instead of helping her stole from her," Alicia said.

Cheryl spent seven days in the hospital after the crash.

"It was really, really bad," said Alicia. "It was hard for me to see her like that."

Alicia took care of her mother. Cheryl can now walk without a cane.

"I'm trying to be strong because she's been strong for me all my life," Alicia said.

The pandemic started shortly after Cheryl became an EMT, her new career suddenly filled with more risks.

"But she didn't let that discourage her," Alicia said. "She was like, 'I want to help my community.' That's what she said to me. 'I really want to feel like I'm doing something worthwhile in life and I want to be able to help people.'"