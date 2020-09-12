Surgeon at First Coast No More Homeless Pets dies in motorcycle crash

"She touched so many animals -- and people -- with her work and her passion for our mission," the organization said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast No More Homeless Pets and others have identified the woman reportedly killed in a crash in St. Johns County on Monday night.

"It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Dr. Brienne LeMay last night in a tragic accident," said First Coast No More Homeless Pets on Facebook. "Dr. LeMay, 37, was a valued member of our team and an important part of the FCNMHP family for the past 5 years..."

The organization, who aims to make veterinary care affordable for the community, says LeMay was the head of their surgery department.

"She touched so many animals -- and people -- with her work and her passion for our mission," the organization said. "Words cannot express our grief at this time."

The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident occurred just before midnight on Monday. Trooper says LeMay was driving a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle just on I-95, just north of State Road 16.

FHP says for unknown reasons, the motorcycle traveled into the path of a 2008 Freightliner semi. The front of the semi struck the motorcycle.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene, FHP says.