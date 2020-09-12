Friends remember veterinary surgeon killed in motorcycle crash

Friends and colleagues say Brienne Lemay, 37, was killed in a motorcycle crash in St. Johns County on Monday night.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Friends, family and coworkers are remembering a beloved veterinary surgeon who loved her life's calling.

Brienne Lemay, 37, died in a motorcycle accident Monday night in St. Johns County on I-95 northbound near State Road 16.

Friends say Lemay was passionate about saving animals lives and riding motorcycles. One friend said it will hurt not having his sidekick and motorcycle riding partner by his side.

Brandin Scott of the US Navy said it only took a short time before he became best friends with Lemay.

“I just thank God that I met her and we crossed paths and losing her is going to be tough for me to know that that bond is gone,” Scott said.

Scott said Lemay quickly became one of the best motorcycle riders he knew. However, beyond her riding ability, she was also a sweet and humble person.

“You know when you find special people, and anybody who Brienne knew, they knew from the moment [they met] she was super special,” Scott added.

Lemay earned the nickname “Kitty” for saving kittens as a veterinary surgeon. She worked at First Coast No More Homeless Pets, which wrote on Facebook that she touched so many lives of pets and people.

“As head of surgery, she touched so many animals -- and people -- with her work and her passion for our mission,” the office's post said. “Words cannot express our grief at this time. Our thoughts are with Dr. LeMay’s family and the many people in our community she touched with her work and friendship."

First Coast No More Homeless Pets also set up a memorial fund in Lemay’s honor

“I’m sitting here jaw dropped like, ‘Do you realize how incredible you are to save these animals lives?’ And she just did it effortlessly,” Scott said.

Scott says Lemay was also training to be a pilot.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The report says Lemay was wearing a helmet. Scott said motorcycles was one of Lemay’s passions. He hopes others can learn how to live life from Lemay.

“I just want people to know how amazing she was, and to use her amazing life and journey as not only as an awareness for being on the road, but for loving what you do,” Scott said.

Scott will hold a memorial ride Sunday afternoon in Lemay’s honor.

People are asked to gather at the Wawa on Phillips Highway at noon before leaving to the crash site at 1 pm.

First Coast No More Homeless Pets says they have received an outpouring of love and support from the community.