Trinity Christian football coach Verlon Dorminey is thankful for a second chance

After he fainted and suffered major injuries last year, Dorminey says he's thankful to be back doing what he loves.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Trinity Christian Conquerors head coach Verlon Dorminey has been placing the sideline as the Conquerors head man for 32 years. During his time at the helm, Dorminey has won 9 state titles. But last season Dorminey missed a game during his team run to the state after he blacked out.

“It was the weekend of thanksgiving. I got up about 4 o' clock in the morning and just blacked out. I went face first and I broke like 8 bones in my face. In fact, I broke a vertebra in my neck and the doctor told me you're very fortunate that it only broke the back or front part and didn't break the other part because you probably would be a quadriplegic. So I was fortunate," he says.

Dorminey spent a week in the hospital missing a playoff game for the first time in his career. Dorminey says having to miss a game was a feeling he couldn’t describe. But being absence was made easier because of the love and support from his coaches and players.

Senior running back Treyaun Webb says the team was able to continue to win with any problems because they have a strong coaching staff.

Webb also says, the Conquerors used their coach’s health scare as motivation to win the state title in 2021.