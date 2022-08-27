First-round pick Devin Lloyd makes Jaguars debut in 28-12 loss to Falcons in preseason finale

LB Devin Lloyd finished with 5 total tackles in his Jaguars debut.

ATLANTA — In limited action, Devin Lloyd was often involved in the Jaguars 28-12 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Lloyd finished with 5 total tackles in his Jaguars debut after missing the first three preseason games with a hamstring injury.

"He looked good, played fast and that was good to see, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said. "I think we just need to find out where he is health wise when we get back check him this week as we get back into practice." Pederson added.

Pederson said he likes his depth at inside linebacker with Foye Oluokun and either Lloyd or third-round pick Chad Muma as the other linebacker.

"You got three players to play two spots which is good. Both those young players have been really good bright spots for us young players ascending players that are going to have to play some meaningful snaps obviously for us in the regular season." Pederson said.

After Lloyd exited the game the attention turned to the kickers and wide receivers.

James McCourt and Jake Verity appeared in their first games for the Jaguars after being claimed this past week.

McCourt went 2-for-2 on field goals including a 54-yard field goal, while Verity went 0-for-1 missing from 46 yards.

"I think it's enough to get on tape, but I don't think you can necessarily decide it I think we got to figure that out this week in practice and try to go from there and make that decision possibly Tuesday." Pederson said.

Wide receiver Tim Jones made his case to make the 53-man roster hauling in 3 passes for 103 yards, including connections of 49 and 43 yards from E.J. Perry. Jones led the Jaguars in receiving yards.

Laquon Treadwell caught 2 passes for 14 yards and a touchdown, while Laviska Shenault grabbed 2 balls for 19 yards.

Undrafted rookie quarterback E.J. Perry finished 19-for-37 for 201 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions.

Jacksonville struggled on the ground as Snoop Conner finished with 11 carries for 15 yards rushing.

Safety Daniel Thomas and cornerback Xavier Crawford each had an interception, while De'Shaan Dixon and Rudy Ford each had a sack.

The Jaguars have wrapped up preseason action, but head coach Doug Pederson said next week's practices could still determine who makes the final roster.