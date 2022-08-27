Rashaud Fields' jersey number honored on alma mater's football field

Rashaud Fields was shot and killed just hours after his graduation from William Raines High School.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rashaud Fields was supposed to play football at a collegiate level, but gun violence took that opportunity from the 18-year-old young man.

Fields was shot and killed just hours after his graduation from William Raines High School, in May. His alma mater, found a way to honor his football legacy during every home game.

On Friday, before the Vikings hosted the Monsignor Pace Spartans, a moment of silence was held for Fields. His mother was in attendance. Her son's jersey number, 53, was painted on the end zones.

"It makes me feel great," Janice said. "He [Rashaud] was loved and his legacy will live on."

Each touchdown is a reminder of Rashaud, who would've been playing at Keiser University on a full scholarship. T

o Janice, her son would be happy knowing that the family is still representing his school. The same school, Janice graduated from. They shared a passion to for Cardinal Red and Silver Gray.

"I'm grateful, I'm happy to know they didn't forget about my son," Fields said.