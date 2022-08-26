Watch Team Sideline highlights from games across the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Florida High School Football season officially began Friday!
And so, too, does this year's season of SIDELINE 2022 on First Coast News.
Join Sports Director Chris Porter, Sports Reporter Andrew Badillo and the entire First Coast News Team as they get you set for the 2022 season.
First Coast News had camera crews at multiple games.
Here are the scores:
- Trinity Christian 48
- Ed White 40
--
- Bartram Trail 13
- Ponte Vedra 7
--
- University Christian 33
- Union County 14
--
- Mandarin 27
- Fletcher 13
--
- Baldwin 34
- Wolfson 14
--
- Raines 19
- Monsignor Pace 13
--
- Hilliard 40
- FAMU 20
