Watch Team Sideline highlights from games across the First Coast

A new high school football season is upon us. The First Coast Sports team has you covered every step of the way.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Florida High School Football season officially began Friday!

And so, too, does this year's season of SIDELINE 2022 on First Coast News.

Join Sports Director Chris Porter, Sports Reporter Andrew Badillo and the entire First Coast News Team as they get you set for the 2022 season.

First Coast News had camera crews at multiple games.

Here are the scores:

Trinity Christian 48

Ed White 40

--

Bartram Trail 13

Ponte Vedra 7

--

University Christian 33

Union County 14

--

Mandarin 27

Fletcher 13

--

Baldwin 34

Wolfson 14

--

Raines 19

Monsignor Pace 13

--

Hilliard 40

FAMU 20

Wherever you are, be sure to post your photos with the #TeamSideline on Twitter and Instagram. You just might see them on SIDELINE 2021 Friday night!