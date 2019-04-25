JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 5 p.m. UPDATE: #TeamSideline make their official predictions:

Chris Porter: Ed Oliver

Mia O'Brien: Jonah Williams

Ben Murphy: T. J. Hockenson

The NFL draft is finally here and baring a trade, the Jacksonville Jaguars are slated to pick seventh.

It appears national and local chatter about the pick has narrowed the selection down to three possible outcomes.

Will an irresistible defensive lineman fall to the Jaguars and allow them to secure the line for the future?

Will they take one of the two Iowa Hawkeyes tight ends on the board and fill a long-time position of weakness?

Or will they protect the multi-million-dollar investment they made at quarterback in the offseason, and select an offensive lineman?

Those three positions seem to be the most popular in discussions surrounding the Jaguars selection at seven. But the NFL Draft isn't popular because it's predictable. There will be plenty of drama, as the dominoes rarely ever fall where they're placed.

Stay up to date on the draft tonight by following Frist Coast News' #TeamSideline members Chris Porter, Ben Murphy, and Mia O'Brien.

The 2019 NFL Draft will be aired on ABC-25 starting at 8 p.m.