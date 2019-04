Jaguars draft pick Josh Allen and family have officially arrived in Jacksonville according to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tad Dickman, who does PR for the team, says that Allen will meet with team personnel and Jaguars teammates throughout the day prior to his 4 p.m. press conference with Coach Marrone and GM Dave Caldwell.

The linebacker took to Twitter on Friday to record a video about his enthusiasm.

"DUUUUVALLL, It's your boy Josh. I'm coming home...."