The pick is in.

Josh Allen is a Jacksonville Jaguar.

Amidst speculation the Jaguars would trade back, Jacksonville was able to select the nation's leader in sacks, after several surprise selections ahead of them in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Montclair, N.J., native was a projected first-round draftee last season, but opted to return for his senior year. The move paid dividends: Allen recorded 17 sacks, 88 tackles (21.5 for loss), and helped lead the Wildcats to a win in the Citrus Bowl.

Allen, who was listed as a linebacker in college, is projected to play more defensive end at the next level.

The Jaguars will pick again at No. 38 in the second round on Friday. They also hold the No. 69 and No. 98 picks in the third round, which will also be announced on Friday.

For the first time in network history, the entire 2019 NFL Draft will be broadcast all week long on ABC.