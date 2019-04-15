Ahead of the the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, First Coast News is diving deeper into ten of the Jaguars' top draft targets.

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson (38) rushes the ball up the sideline and into the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Iowa won 42-16. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

AP

NAME: T.J. Hockenson

COLLEGE: Iowa

POSITION: Tight End

HOMETOWN: Chariton, Iowa

HEIGHT: 6’5’’

WEIGHT: 251 LB

He only suited up for the Black-and-Gold for two seasons (he red-shirted his freshman year), but Hockenson has the makeup and muster to be a great blocking and receiving tight end. He only had 320 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2017, but Hockenson doubled those numbers this past season – even while sharing snaps with fellow, projected first round draftee, Noah Fant. Hockenson started 13 contests and led the Hawkeyes with 49 catches for 760 yards and six touchdowns. Hockenson went from red-shirting to, two years later, Mackey Award winner.

Iowa tight end Noah Fant catches a 2-yard touchdown pass over Wyoming safety Alijah Halliburton, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AP

NAME: Noah Fant

COLLEGE: Iowa

POSITION: Tight End

HOMETOWN: Omaha, Nebraska

HEIGHT: 6’4’’

WEIGHT: 249 LB

The Iowa tight end room was loaded in 2016 when Fant arrived on campus – including Pro-Bowl’er George Kittle and fellow first-round hopeful T.J. Hockenson – but Fant still managed to break through his freshman campaign, even if in a limited role. A nine-catch, 70-yard rookie campaign catapulted him to a monster sophomore campaign: Fant caught 30 passes for 494 yards and 11 touchdowns. Despite sharing pass-catching duties with Hockenson, he still managed to haul in 39 passes for 519 yards and seven touchdowns this past year, and earned All-Big Ten and third-team AP All-American honors. He ran a 4.5 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor (65) sets up to block against Missouri defensive lineman Akial Byers (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. Missouri won 38-17. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

AP

NAME: Jawaan Taylor

COLLEGE: Florida

POSITION: Offensive Tackle

HOMETOWN: Cocoa, Florida

HEIGHT: 6’5’’

WEIGHT: 312 LB

Taylor has been a starter since his first year on-campus, garnering Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC honors after starting 12 of 13 games. The big question many scouts have is if he can play both right and left tackle; Taylor did just that his sophomore season, starting the first nine games at right tackle and the final two at left. Despite not garnering any post-season honors this year, he played in 12 games and was regarded as one of the best lineman in the country by NFL scouts. Taylor played all of 2018 at right tackle.

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) passes under pressure from Maryland linebacker Mbi Tanyi (50) during the second half of an NCAA football game in College Park, Md. Haskins is ripping up Big Ten passing records, with 42 touchdown passes and 4,081 yards setting new single-season marks. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP

NAME: Dwayne Haskins

COLLEGE: Ohio State

POSITION: Quarterback

HOMETOWN: Potomac, Md.

HEIGHT: 6’3’’

WEIGHT: 231 LB

The knock on Haskins is what begins his Ohio State biography: he only started one year for the Buckeyes. Hasksins red-shirted in 2016, then continued to back-up J.T. Barrett in 2017. He did appear in eight games, completing 40 of 57 passes, throwing four tochdowns, and leading Ohio State to a comeback win over rival Michigan after entering in the third quarter. Haskins lived up to the hype this past fall, leading the nation with 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdowns (compared to just 8 interceptions) in 14 games. Ohio State won the Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl behind Haskins. He earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors, third-team All American honors, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) gestures before a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Monroe in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

AP

NAME: D.K. Metcalf

COLLEGE: Ole Miss

POSITION: Wide Receiver

HOMETOWN: Oxford, Mississippi

HEIGHT: 6’3’’

WEIGHT: 228 LB

The most jaw-dropping performance at the NFL Combine (and throughout this off-season) belonged to Metcalf, who turned in a 4.33 40-yard dash and brought his body fat down to a reported 1.6 percent. That strong, NFL Draft preparation has made up for an injury-plagued 2018 season, in which Metcalf suffered a season-ending neck injury in the eighth game of the season. Prior to that, he looked every bit “the guy:” in seven games, Metcalf racked up 26 catches for 569 yards and five touchdowns. Metcalf was an SEC All-Freshman selection in 2017, starting all 12 games and scoring 7 touchdowns on just 39 passes (646 yards). He probably would’ve played as a true freshman in 2016 if not for a foot injury early in the season; he did appear in 2 games prior to the injury, catching two passes that both went for touchdowns. His father, grandfather, and uncle all played in the NFL.

Alabama's Hale Hentges and Alabama's Irv Smith Jr. spar in drills at the Alabama NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

AP

NAME: Irv Smith

COLLEGE: Alabama

POSITION: Tight End

HOMETOWN: New Orleans, Louisiana

HEIGHT: 6’2’’

WEIGHT: 242 LB

2018 was Smith’s first and lone season as a starter for the national runner-up Crimson Tide. He was named second-team All-SEC after catching 44 passes for 710 yards and seven touchdowns. The former four-star recruit did start 4 of 14 games in 2017, but only caught 14 passes – although three of them went for touchdowns. He played his freshman campaign but did not record any catches in nine games. Smith is the son of former first-round Draft pick of the same name, who also played tight end.

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Jonah Williams (73) during the Southeastern Conference Championship NCAA college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Atlanta. (Ric Tapia via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NAME: Jonah Williams

COLLEGE: Alabama

POSITION: Guard

HOMETOWN: Folsom, California

HEIGHT: 6’4’’

WEIGHT: 302 LB

Williams started at right tackle for surefire Hall of Famer Nick Saban since his freshman campaign. His list of awards and honors reads like a textbook: Freshman All-American, SEC All-Freshman, AP third-team All-American (2017), first-team All-SEC (2017), AP first-team All American (2018), first-team All-SEC (2018), Outland Trophy finalist and the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner. If you’re the Jaguars, there are two big keys to take away from Williams. One, he never missed a game at Alabama. Two, he played the final 29 of those games at left tackle, after taking over for current Jaguar Cam Robinson.

Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen is tackled by Mississippi State defender Montez Sweat during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

AP

NAME: Montez Sweat

COLLEGE: Mississippi State

POSITION: EDGE

HOMETOWN: Stone Mountain, Georgia

HEIGHT: 6’6’’

WEIGHT: 260 LB

Sweat’s road to the NFL made a few more stops than his fellow, projected first round draftees. He began his career at Michigan State, but, after playing in two games in his redshirt freshman year, was suspended the rest of the season for undisclosed reasons. He then enrolled at Copiah-Lincoln Junior College, registering 39 tackles and 5 sacks in his lone season. Sweat then headed to Mississippi State, where he was a two-time, first-team All-SEC honoree and earned second-team All-American honors his senior year. He totaled 111 tackles (19.5 for loss) and 22 sacks in two years with the Bulldogs.

LSU linebacker Devin White runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

AP

NAME: Devin White

COLLEGE: LSU

POSITION: Linebacker

HOMETOWN: Springhill, Louisiana

HEIGHT: 6’0’’

WEIGHT: 237 LB

White burst onto the scene his freshman year, registering 30 tackles (three for loss) and earning SEC All-Freshman team honors. He made a highly anticipated leap his sophomore year, posting an SEC-best 133 tackles and LSU-best 14 tackles for loss (4.5 sacks). White matched those numbers his junior year, registering a team-best 123 tackles (12 for loss; 3 sacks) and three forced fumbles. White was first-team All-SEC both his sophomore and junior years, a second-team USA Today All-American in 2017, a AP All-American in 2018, and the Butkus Award winner his junior year.