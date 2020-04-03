JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They have the best logo in baseball.

They troll their NFL neighbors on social media. (This tweet was posted right after the Jaguars announced a second home game would be played in London.)

And in 2020, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will be saluting chiropractors and plumbers with it's "Say Yes to Crack Night" on April 30.

Other promotional events include dropping boxers from a helicopter on "Dropping Our Drawers Fathers' Day", allowing fans to watch a few innings from a hot air balloon on "Best Seat (Over) The House Night" and doing a "Gender Reveal Night" for couples who are expecting. The future parents are encouraged to do a team girl/team boy gender reveal on the field.

These special promotions are in addition to the traditional Thirsty Thursdays where certain beers are discounted and Friday Night Fireworks.

The home opener game is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15.

You can get to the full calendar of events here.