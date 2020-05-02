JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Moments after Shad Khan announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars are adding a second home game in London, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is subtly throwing some shade at the football team.

"Lock in the best seats for all 70 home [games]...," the minor league baseball team tweeted Tuesday.

Many people reacted to the Shrimp's jab with praises to the social media account manager.

"Whoever runs this account isn't getting paid enough," tweeted Stephen DeAugustino.

"The shade!!" tweeted Daniel B.

Then, there are the many Jaguars fans expressing their frustration that, out of the six Jaguar home games, two of them are... well, far from home.

"Things I am happy to say we will never hear: 'London Jumbo Shrimp,'" tweeted Brandon Ward. "Done with the Jags forever."

"Will you be playing 20% of your home games in another country?" tweeted David Graham.

"I would love for the Jumbo Shrimp to outsell the Jags," tweeted Tyler Hoagland. "Khan will move the team and cite low ticket sales and blame us for his malicious incompetence."

