JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's out with the old and in with the new at Bragan Field, as the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville become 121 Financial Ballpark ahead of the 2020 Jumbo Shrimp season.
The Jacksonville-based credit union bought the naming rights to the Baseball Grounds in January, and Tuesday afternoon the old name came off the marquee.
The naming rights for the ballpark were secured through 2033, but the Jumbo Shrimp did not say how much money 121 Financial paid for those naming rights.
The stadium is owned by the City of Jacksonville, but city leaders have not said how much, if any, of the money from the deal will go back to the city.
The Bragan Field name will remain attached to the stadium in honor of hte family who owned the franchise for more than three decades.