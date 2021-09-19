Jaguars look to rebound with first home game at TIAA Bank Stadium

Urban Meyer and overall number 1 pick Trevor Lawrence will hope to win their first game in Jacksonville as a full capacity crowd will be return to Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since 2019, fans are expected to pack TIAA Bank Field to watch a Jacksonville Jaguars regular-season home game.

Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence will look to score their first NFL victory against the Denver Broncos.

Though Jacksonville lost its opening game last week against Houston with plenty of mistake-filled football, there was nevertheless glimpses of what-could-be. No where was that more apparent than with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

In his first NFL start, Lawrence showed both why he was the top pick in the NFL Draft and the struggles of a rookie quarterback. Lawrence threw for 332 yards, enough to be ranked in the top 10 in passing yards, and three touchdowns. Yet, he only completed 55% of his passes and threw three interceptions. But the blame extends far beyond Lawrence.

The Jaguars committed 10 penalties, costing them 82 yards, missed a field goal and had only half the rushing yards as the Texans.

Now, with the Opening Day nerves behind them and a week to work on fundamentals, the Jaguars will take on the Denver Broncos, coming off a victory against the New York Giants.

The Broncos defense held New York to only 13 points and 327 yards, including 60 yards on the ground. Denver also held Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to under 60% in completion percentage.

The Broncos are favored by six points over the Jaguars, with the over/under set at 45 as of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Vegas Insider.