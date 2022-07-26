Jaguars Training Camp Day 2: Lawrence shines & Allen's bold statement

Trevor Lawrence shined during Day 2 of Jaguars training camp as he completed 100 percent of his throws during team drills.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Josh Allen took a lot of time away from Jacksonville this offseason. Frankly, who could blame him after last year.

Entering his fourth season, Allen knew he needed to rediscover the player the Jaguars drafted seventh overall in 2019.

A player who felt a little lost at the end of the season has now made a bold prediction.

"I feel like no one can stop me I feel like I'm going to be the best defensive player in the National Football League and I'm going to work like that everyday," Allen said.

Allen worked on his speed and aimed to become a better overall player, not just a pass-rusher. But more importantly, he worked on his mental game.

"This offseason was great for me. I got to be around a lot of players a lot of different players a lot of legends. A lot of guys I could just pick their brains and learn from," Allen said.

Allen worked out with former Indianapolis Colts pass rusher, Robert Mathis, this offseason. Mathis is 27th all-time with 123 sacks and was one of the premier pass rushers of the last two decades.

Mathis helped teach Allen technique, but what the former Colt and the offseason as a whole taught Allen the most is repetition.

"It's just about the things that you do over and over again. That was the main message that I got from all those guys. I appreciate all of them and I can't wait to show it on Sundays," Allen said.

"A Physical Freak"

The words Josh Allen used to describe first overall pick Travon Walker, who is just waiting to unleash the pure power that's seemingly been bottled up since he was drafted in April.

Walker and Allen have spent a lot of time working on technique together with outside linebackers coach, Bill Shuey.

When the pads come on at camp on Sunday, everyone will get preview of what Allen thinks will be box office material come September.

"He wants to be great he attacks every day like it's his last day, he's ready to learn he's a sponge. He's going to be ready to play some football, he's going to be a physical freak, and he's going to dominate the game," Allen said.

Cisco Looking to Make a Splash

For the majority of the 2021-2022 season everyone asked, where is Andre Cisco?

Facetiously of course, as Cisco was parked on the bench. The talented safety eventually worked his way back into the lineup towards the end of the year and showed his playmaking potential.

His break out game came in Week 16 against the Jets when the 2021 third round pick forced two fumbles. Positive progress as he headed into the offseason.

"That was my goal that I wanted to go into the off season with momentum. It's such a long off season and so many ups and downs you want to feel like, I ended last season right and it's easy to carry it through," Cisco said.

Cisco is battling for the starting safety job with Andrew Wingard, competition the former Syracuse safety is excited for as camp progresses.

"I'm ready to compete as always. You're in the NFL this is a competitive business so I've got guys around me that's pushing me everyday and so we all express it. We'll look forward to whomever is starting but at the end of the day I'm going to embrace whatever role I get and look forward to maximizing it," Cisco added.

Lawrence Perfect During Team Drills

It was in shorts and a t-shirt, but Trevor Lawrence looked fantastic during team drills on Tuesday.

The second-year quarterback completed all of his passes including a deep ball down the sideline to Laquon Treadwell.

The first team offensive line was the same as it was on Day 1. Cam Robinson (LT), Tyler Shatley (LG), Luke Fortner (C), Brandon Scherff (RG), Jawaan Taylor (RT).

Walker Little did rotate in for Taylor a few reps into the first team drill.





Day 2 News and Notes:

Robinson Participates:

Running back, James Robinson (achilles), took part in a position drill during training camp. Robinson ran through blocking exercises with a weighted bag during practice.

Mevis vs. Santoso:

Kickers Ryan Santoso and Andrew Mevis kicked to start off practice Tuesday. Santoso went 3-4 and missed a kick from around 45 yards. Mevis went 2-4 and missed twice from around 45 yards.

McDermott Struggles:

K.C. McDermott had a tough day at center during team drills as he snapped the ball high and nearly over the head of quarterback, Kyle Sloter, twice.

Khan and Baalke at Camp: