Jaguars Training Camp Day 1: Trevor Lawrence motivated to prove he belongs

Devin Lloyd's tweaked hamstring, James Robinson's recovery and camp at Episcopal highlighted Day 1 of Jaguars training camp.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence is the unquestioned guy in Jacksonville (glad that's out of the way on Day 1 of training camp this year).

But even No. 16 knows he needs to show he can be "the guy" to lead Jacksonville out of the bottomless pit it's been stuck in for the last few years.

"There's a lot of motivation. I mean, besides last year obviously, individually and personally I want to prove that I belong here and that I'm the player that I believe that I am and this organization believes I am," Lawrence said.

Lawrence played well during 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s during the late stages of Day 1, including a beautiful connection with Christian Kirk on a deep ball towards the sideline.

The Kirk/Lawrence connection needs to be strong in order for the Jaguars to improve and for their quarterback to prove he belongs.

So far, so good.

"His approach to everything practice, training, the way he takes care of his body I think he's just a pro," Lawrence said.

"[He's] fun to be around we got a lot of guys like that as far as just that personality guys that are team guys we don't really have any egos which makes things a lot easier. Really excited to continue to build that rapport and that chemistry and just get better and better through training camp," Lawrence added.

Lloyd, Agnew off to the side on Day 1

Pederson added rookie linebacker, Devin Lloyd tweaked his hamstring during conditioning on Sunday and said he'll "miss some time."

Lloyd was in uniform, helmet on, off to the side during the first day of camp.

Wide receiver and kick returner, Jamal Agnew, was taking part in position drills, but Pederson said the strength and conditioning staff will be keeping an eye on him after Agnew's conditioning test on Sunday.

Agnew is coming off a season-ending hip injury he sustained against the 49ers in November.

James Robinson avoids PUP list

No Jaguars players were placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp.

Including running back James Robinson who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the Jets in January.

Robinson spent the first day of camp off to the side working on lateral movements.

"It's a good sign. I know and I've seen how hard he's worked to get himself back this spring this summer he was here all summer working with the guys and with Fergie and the medical team and he's done a great job of putting him in a position to where we don't have to do that," Pederson said.

Pederson added the goal would be for Robinson to return in mid-August, but it will ultimately be up to him and when he feels ready.

News and Notes:

Fortner taking first team reps:

Rookie center, Luke Fortner, took first team reps with Tyler Shatley at left guard, Brandon Scherff at right guard, Jawaan Taylor at right tackle, Cam Robinson at left tackle.

Full pads on Sunday:

Pederson said the Jaguars will wear shoulder pads on Saturday and go to full pads on Sunday. He added the first first few days are a ramp up period and there are rules against spider pads the first two days.

Camp at Episcopal:

Lawrence and Pederson both raved about the field conditions and facilities at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville.