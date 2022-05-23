Josh Allen heading into OTAs with restored confidence and refined skills

Allen trained in Arizona during the offseason working on both his physical and mental game after what he called a "lost" season.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can never take the dog out of Josh Allen.

But, even he admitted pieces of him felt lost last year.

"It wasn't on a consistent level so I really had to do a lot of deep searching in my mind...I feel like I'm in a good spot right now," Allen said.

Allen spent the offseason in Arizona training his body and mind back to where it was during the 2019-2020 season when he tallied 10.5 sacks on his way to a Pro Bowl appearance during his rookie season.

The defensive end has been hot and cold since totaling 10 sacks in 24 games over the last two seasons.

"Just coming back into the building...I feel like I needed to do more and that's the energy that I expected to have back in here and just being around the guys, now I can bring this dude, now I can talk to him because I went through that I went through the worst and it can't get worse than what we have been through here," Allen said.