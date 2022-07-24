Jaguars add eight coaches for training camp through Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship

The Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship is designed to use training camps to give minority coaches a chance to gain a full-time NFL coaching position.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced eight additions to the coaching staff as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

The league-wide program is designed to use training camp to give minority coaches a chance to observe, participate, and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.

The fellowship participants are Israel Abraham (American International College/tight ends), Marcus Coleman (Trinity University/linebackers/special teams), Vincent Dancy (Mississippi Valley State University/running backs), Winston Delattiboudere (University of Akron/defensive line), PeeJay Jack (Elite11/wide receivers), Brock Marion (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl/safeties), Tee Mitchell (Edward Waters University/cornerbacks), and Arthur Ray (University of Arkansas/offensive line).

All eight coaches will be with the team for the entirety of training camp, which is slated to begin on Monday. Jaguars Assistant Offensive Line Coach Todd Washington led the search for this year’s participants. Washington twice participated in the program as a member of the Chicago Bears in 2017 and the Miami Dolphins in 2018.