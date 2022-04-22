"Still a work in progress": Jaguars GM Trent Baalke, head coach Doug Pederson talk options at No. 1 ahead of Thursday's NFL Draft

Baalke said the Jaguars have four players in mind for the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars have 12 picks in this year's NFL Draft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aidan Hutchinson, Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu, Travon Walker.

The four players that have been discussed the most as possible No. 1 overall selections for the Jaguars.

General Manager Trent Baalke shared the Jaguars have four players in mind for the No. 1 overall pick.

Now of course it's anyone's guess if those four match up. When asked if the team had a firm pick at No. 1 in place Baalke responded with a grin saying, "still a work in progress."

Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson spoke Friday about the draft, the No. 1 pick, draft philosophy, and certain players such as Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson.

The two say internal discussion have gone well and the teams overall draft board is all but set.

"We’re in a good place with it…the offensive and defensive staff has met with the personnel staff the last two days feel good about where we’re at,” Baalke said.

Aidan Hutchinson vs. Travon Walker

Travon Walker or Aidan Hutchinson? Baalke spoke about the two defensive lineman and the different schemes they were implemented in at Georgia and Michigan respectively.

“That’s the fun part, listening to the coaches because every scheme’s a little bit different. Coaches use them a little bit differently so where does that guy fit in our scheme versus where he might fit in another scheme. That’s talked about a lot,” Baalke said when asked about Travon Walker.

Hutchinson's elite production on the edge for Michigan this year was a major step up compared to his previous seasons.

Baalke denied the notion that Hutchinson has hit his ceiling as a player. Pederson added Hutchinson would be fit well on and off the field as a Jaguar.

"He is a person that would fit culturally, good person, great leader all of that stuff really fits the makeup and chemistry that we’re looking for," Pederson said.

Evan Neal vs. Ikem Ekwonu

Baalke said there are four players on the Jaguars list at No. 1. While he didn't divulge who those players are (of course) he did provide a little context as to where the Jaguars are on a long-term deal with Cam Robinson.

"We're continuing to work and have had some great discussions with Cam and his agent so I think that's moving in the right direction and we're going to continue to move down that road and see what we can get done," Baalke said.

This would seem to further indicate the Jaguars pivoting to Walker, Hutchinson or perhaps another player on their list.

Evan Neal (Alabama) and Ikem Ekwonu (NC State) are at the top of pretty much every mock draft out there and the two spark the questions.

Take the best player? Or fill your greatest need?

"We're looking at who can help this football team the most, some people say we've got Cam tagged so we're not looking at the tackle position you know I wouldn't go down that road. Right now everybody is fair game as far as this draft is concerned and every position," Baalke said.





Wide Receiver Room

The last few drafts have produced some elite-level wide receivers. Pederson doesn't see this draft as one that's necessarily deep at the position, but noted the talent at the top of the class that features Drake London (USC) and Jameson Williams (Alabama).

“There are some guys that have been nicked up coming out of the college season. It just goes back to us evaluating them as a player their talent not so much how can they fit us but where are they from a talent stand point. Once you get down the road a little bit there’s a little bit of a drop off, but there’s still guys that can come in and compete,” Pederson said.

Extra Points:

Baalke said he saw the report that San Francisco's Ethan Waugh has been hired as the Jaguars Assistant GM, but was not previously aware of it.

"He’s certainly a guy I have great respect for, we are going to add to our personnel department after the draft, but our focus right now is on the draft not on what we’re going to do after the draft,” Baalke said.