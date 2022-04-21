JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beyond #1 Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
Mafe starred at the Senior Bowl in January, as he was named National Team Player of the Game.
The Minnesota-native quietly put together a dominant senior season, racking up 34 tackles (10.0 TFL) and seven sacks.
He also forced three fumbles in 59 career games, with three passes defended. Many scouts believe he is just scratching the surface and has yet to truly tap into his athleticism; that’s also why some believe he’s more of a developmental player than a plug-and-play starter.
Mafe projects as a 3-4 rush outside linebacker. He was an All Big-Ten selection in 2021.
