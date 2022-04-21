Sanders had 41 tackles (7.5 TFL), 2.5 sacks, five passes defended, and one fumble recovery his senior season this fall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beyond #1: Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati

Could the Jaguars bring another native son of Duval County home?

A Jacksonville-native, Sanders played at both Raines High School and Camden County High School in Kingsland.

He was one of only a handful of freshmen to play at Cincinnati his true freshman year.

Sanders went onto play in every game his sophomore through senior season.

His best season came in 2020, as sanders registered 31 tackles (10.5 TFL), seven sacks, and five passes defended in just 10 games.

Sanders had 41 tackles (7.5 TFL), 2.5 sacks, five passes defended, and one fumble recovery his senior season this fall.

While scouts question his ability to defend the run, Sanders is as true a “pass rusher” as they come.

He projects as a 4-3 weakside end with great pass-rushing moves. Sanders led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff this fall, the first Group of Five school to ever qualify.