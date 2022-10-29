Florida Gators face off against Georgia Bulldogs in annual rivalry game

Georgia has won seven of the last 11 matchups and leads the all-time series 53-44 with two ties.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The undefeated and number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs come rolling into Jacksonville to face the 4-3 Florida Gators in the annual rivalry game between the two teams.

The Bulldogs are led by senior quarterback Stetson Bennett who's having a big year. Despite dealing with a lot of injuries on both sides of the ball Georgia has found ways to win games this season and comes into Saturday's matchup against the Gators at 7-0.

The Gators have had an up and down season but Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson has played well, showing his ability to break off for big runs and also deliver the big pass when needed for the 4-3 Gators.