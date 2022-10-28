'Gators bulldog' and family of "Henrys" get ready for gameday in RV City

Georgia-Florida super fans packed into RV City this year with their team colors everywhere inside and outside their RVs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — You can never have too many blow-up gators or bulldogs. At least that's the idea you get walking around RV City outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Georgia-Florida super fans packed into RV City this year with their team colors everywhere inside and outside their RVs. This is the case at past Gators campground spirit contest winner Joe Clark's RV, which has a game area set up outside.

Even with all the decorations, Clark may have the ultimate football fan "item" - Chance the bulldog.

"He's not a Georgia Bulldog," said First Coast News.

"He's a Gator bulldog," said Clark.

Clark got Chance the Gator Bulldog just so he could be a Gator Bulldog! And Chance is the third bulldog he's had.

Across the lot, a family of "Henrys" has a big setup that won the campground spirit contest for the Bulldogs last year. Two brothers say they're both named Henry Hinojosa, the third and the fourth, and that their father is Henry, Jr.

"I'm excited," said one Henry. "I've never been here and I've heard about it so I get to actually feel what it feels on game day and everything so I'm ready."

The other Henry says it's his and his father's family tradition. Father Henry holds a little girl and tells First Coast News that last year was her first game.

The game is also a family affair for Vence Harbuck and his mother Rosalyn. Their RV was the first into RV City on Tuesday. They secured their place in line by camping out five days before that.

"We just love it," said Harbuck. "My mom's 82 years old this year and she's been doing this like at least as long as I've been alive, not here in this lot but somewhere. As a family we haven't missed the game in probably half a century. "

Their RV holds so much Georgia Bulldogs memorabilia as well as memories from generations.

"I've been coming down here since before I can remember," Harbuck said. "I pretty much, I was born during football season so I probably was in the stadium for the first game in 1969, wasn't even out of my mom's belly at that time."