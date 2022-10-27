How to navigate Georgia-Florida weekend in Jacksonville

For over 90 years, Florida and Georgia have collided in the Bold City, making Jacksonville the home of one of the sport's greatest rivalries.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tradition has driven college football for years.

For over 90 years, Florida and Georgia have collided in the Bold City, making Jacksonville the home of one of the sport's greatest rivalries.

Here's everything you need to know about the Georgia-Florida weekend in Jacksonville.

Events:

Tuesday - Opening of RV City - Located directly across from TIAA Bank Field in Lot E, RV City has become a staple of the Georgia-Florida football experience. This community of devoted fans embodies the camaraderie and tradition that has made this matchup one of the best in the nation. It opens Tuesday. Click here for more information.

Friday - Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon at 12 p.m. - Another excellent class is set for induction into the 2022 Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon presented by Miller Electric Company on Friday, October 28, as part of the Georgia-Florida Weekend and Duuuval’s Bold City Bash. This year's event will take place on Friday, October 28, starting at Noon. Location will be inside the East Club at TIAA Bank Field. Click here for tickets and information.

Friday - Georgia Bulldogs v Florida Gators Baseball at 6:30 p.m. - A storied rivalry across all sports, the universities’ baseball teams will take the field at the 121 Financial Ballpark of Jacksonville for a fall exhibition game. As the innings and pitches pile up, Dawgs and Gators alike should be there to cheer on their team. Friday, October 28th at 6:30 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark: 301 A Philip Randolph Blvd. Tickets and details here.

Saturday - Duuuval’s Bold City Bash Fan Fare - Let the games begin! At Duuuval’s Bold City Bash Fan Fare, fans can participate in various interactive experiences. Located at Daily’s Place Flex Field, fans can check out the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame Exhibit or show their skills during a 3v3 flag football game! This will take place at The Dream Finders Homes Flex Field at Daily’s Place.

Saturday - Georgia-Florida Football Game at 3:30 p.m. - The annual Georgia-Florida rivalry is an iconic national event that brings the Jacksonville community together to celebrate college football like no other city in the country. A time-honored tradition since 1933, it has become a showcase for one of the rivalries that make college football great.

Football Game - FAQ's

Where can I get tickets?

For tickets to the 2022 Georgia-Florida football game, please contact the ticket offices at the University of Georgia at 706-542-1231 or the University of Florida at 352-375-4683.

Where do I park and enter?

Parking Lots Open at 8 a.m. (Map)

Gates Open at 1:30 p.m. Fans can enter through ANY gate.

Where do I sit?

There are distinct parking and seating areas assigned to each fanbase to put you right in the middle of your team’s pregame festivities. You park next to them, you cheer alongside them, and hopefully you’ll celebrate with them after the game!

The Georgia Bulldogs are the home team and are located on the WEST side of the stadium.

side of the stadium. The Florida Gators are the visiting team and are located on the EASTside of the stadium.

Prohibited Items

No cameras with lenses longer than six inches.

No bags or purses larger than 12” x 6” x 12”

No coolers or containers including cans, cups, and bottles.

No strollers or umbrellas.

No pets (except special services).

No food or beverage from outside the stadium.

No seat cushions.

No video or audio recorders.

No whistles, noisemakers, air horns or laser pointers.

No poles or sticks, including selfie sticks.

No knives, guns, or any type of weapons or explosives.

No promotional materials.

Any other item deemed unacceptable by stadium management.

Banners or signs larger than 3’ x 2’

No Smoking

Smoking is prohibited inside the Stadium, there are no longer any designated smoking areas. Tobacco products, e-cigarettes / vaping is prohibited items.

Disabled Services Seating

There are elevators located in the southwest and southeast corners of the stadium, as well as between Gates 2 and 3 in the north end zone.

Disabled guests in sections 148-150, 101-106 and 403-416 should use the elevator located in the southwest corner of the stadium near Gate 1.

Disabled guests in section 140-147 and 430-443 should use the elevator in the southeast corner of the stadium near Gate 2. Disabled guests in section 113-133 and 217-229 should use the elevator between Gates 2 and 3 in the north end zone.

Please note that guests in sections 113-122 and 217-229 that have entered the inside perimeter gates of the stadium will need to use the elevators in the southwest or southeast corner of the stadium to access their seats.

Wheelchair Escort Service