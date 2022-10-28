Team Sideline 2022: Creekside dominates over Atlantic Coast in Week 10 'Game of the Week'

A look at final scores and game highlights across the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Yes, it's Georgia-Florida weekend on the First Coast, but it's also Week 10 of Team Sideline 2022.

First Coast News had cameras rolling at games across our area and beyond.

One particular matchup got special attention however, as Atlantic Coast worked to fend off Creekside High in our 'Game of the Week'. It was a hard fought game on both sides but in the end, Creekside pulled out the win.

Final Score:

Creekside (36)

Atlantic Coast (7)

We are bringing you all the action this week. Be sure to keep this page saved for a recap of final scores and a look at highlights.

Play of the Week, Cheerleaders of the Week, Band of the Week. It's all going down in Week 10 of Team Sideline 2022.

RECAP: Games Across the First Coast