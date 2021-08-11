Edward Waters University coach carries on after deaths of two sisters

“Looking at it as not losing two sisters but gaining two angels because I know that game day they're right there with me."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University's football coach Toriano Morgan will continue to coach his team on the sidelines this weekend with a heavy heart after the death of his two sisters.

“They were two of my biggest cheerleaders. From the time I was a baby, player, coach I always got their support," Morgan said. "I always got their love. Calling me, texting me."

One sister died due to an aneurysm while the second had a fall that caused a fatal injury.

Morgan said the passing of his sisters is the toughest challenge he has ever faced, even more so that he has had to hold himself together in front of the young men he teaches to be strong no matter the situation.

Yet those players stood strong for their coach through the grieving process.

“This has definitely helped me to deal with it being out here with these young men," Morgan said. "The unconditional love I'm getting from them on a daily basis. Small talks telling me they love me, and if I need to talk they're here for me."

Despite the loss, Morgan said stepping away from coaching was never an option. He knows his sisters would have wanted him to carry on doing what he loves.