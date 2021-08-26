Edward Waters University names football field, stadium after Nathaniel Glover

Glover was once president of Edward Waters College. He also was given a 'Great Floridian' designation in 2016.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University named its football field after former Jacksonville Sheriff Nathaniel Glover on Thursday.

The event was attended by members of the university, city leaders and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

Glover was inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers' Hall of Fame in Tallahassee back in May.

Glover began a passion for law enforcement through his love of old police shows like 'Dragnet.' In 1966, Glover jointed the Jacksonville Police Department prior to its consolidation to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

In 1995, he successfully ran for sheriff, becoming the first Black sheriff in Florida since the Reconstruction era. During his time as sheriff, his efforts as sheriff garnered national attention as he encouraged community policing, banned chokeholds and displayed officers' names on their vehicles.

While Glover served as sheriff, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received the National Sheriff's Association Triple Crown Award.

Later, Glover became president of Edward Waters College. He also was given a 'Great Floridian' designation in 2016.