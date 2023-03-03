A Guide to THE PLAYERS Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship returns to TPC Sawgrass from March 7-12, 2023.
144 golfers from 20 different countries will descend upon Ponte Vedra Beach this coming week to battle it out at TPC Sawgrass for a $25 million purse.
While Tiger Woods and defending PLAYERS champion Cam Smith will not be competing in this year's tournament, there are plenty of big names who will be returning to TPC Sawgrass.
THE PLAYERS released this year's field this past Friday:
Alexander, Tyson
An, Byeong Hun
Armour, Ryan
Baddeley, Aaron
Barnes, Erik
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bradley, Keegan
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Buckley, Hayden
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Duncan, Tyler
Endycott, Harrison
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Frittelli, Dylan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Gordon, Will
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadley, Chesson
Hadwin, Adam
Hahn, James
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herbert, Lucas
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Hodges, Lee
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kelly, Jerry
Kim, S.H.
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knox, Russell
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Lashley, Nate
Lee, K.H.
Lee, Min Woo
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Lowry, Shane
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McGreevy, Max
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matthew
Noren, Alex
Novak, Andrew
Palmer, Ryan
Pendrith, Taylor
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rahm, Jon
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Ryder, Sam
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Scott, Adam
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tway, Kevin
Vegas, Jhonattan
Wallace, Matt
Watney, Nick
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will
Jacksonville native Nico Echavarria, who played college golf at The University of Arkansas, also made the field after winning this past week's Puerto Rico Open.
Among the players in this year's field are:
- 49 of the top 50 players in the current FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List (all but No. 27 Ben Taylor)
- 43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking
- Eight PLAYERS Champions and six FedExCup Champions
- 89 PGA TOUR winners combining for 323 TOUR titles, including all 14 players that have won on TOUR this season
- The last man in the field is Ryan Armour (No. 111 in the FedExCup standings through The Honda Classic) and the first alternate is Harry Hall (No. 113)
For more on THE PLAYERS Championship tickets, parking and schedule you can visit THE PLAYERS website.