A Guide to THE PLAYERS Championship

Golf's "fifth major" returns to TPC Sawgrass this week. 144 golfers from 20 different countries will converge upon The Stadium Course for this year's tournament.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship returns to TPC Sawgrass from March 7-12, 2023.

144 golfers from 20 different countries will descend upon Ponte Vedra Beach this coming week to battle it out at TPC Sawgrass for a $25 million purse.

While Tiger Woods and defending PLAYERS champion Cam Smith will not be competing in this year's tournament, there are plenty of big names who will be returning to TPC Sawgrass.

THE PLAYERS released this year's field this past Friday:

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Erik

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cantlay, Patrick

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Duncan, Tyler

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Frittelli, Dylan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Hodges, Lee

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kelly, Jerry

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Palmer, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

Jacksonville native Nico Echavarria, who played college golf at The University of Arkansas, also made the field after winning this past week's Puerto Rico Open.

Among the players in this year's field are:

49 of the top 50 players in the current FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List (all but No. 27 Ben Taylor)

43 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking

Eight PLAYERS Champions and six FedExCup Champions

89 PGA TOUR winners combining for 323 TOUR titles, including all 14 players that have won on TOUR this season

The last man in the field is Ryan Armour (No. 111 in the FedExCup standings through The Honda Classic) and the first alternate is Harry Hall (No. 113)