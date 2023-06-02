50th The Players golf tournament tees off at TPC Sawgrass March 7th

The First Coast Sports team got to play TPC Sawgrass and hear from tournament executives about preps for The Players during Monday's The Players Media Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's hard to believe but we're just under one month away from The Players returning to TPC Sawgrass.

This year's event at the famed Stadium Course will mark the 50th playing of The Players.

According to The Players executive director Jared Rice, 144 of the world's top golfers will converge on Ponte Vedra for The Players which runs from March 7-12, 2023.

"It's the biggest purse in golf. It's a $4.5 million first prize. You have 144 of statistically the best PGA Tour players here, professionals playing on a course that doesn't favor any one style of play. That is something that no other golf tournament has and we've got it here in our hometown, so again great golf. A lot of things for people to see and do. And it's a big deal to the athletes. They're really looking forward to getting here soon," Rice said.

Despite defending champion Cam Smith and other notable golfers like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson not participating in this year's tournament, Rice said he still anticipates a great atmosphere and experience for the fans and players.

"We're going to continue to make it industry leading every year. This is the home of golf and home of The Players organization. Every year we get to put on a great event that is representative of the organization so we're always thinking about making it bigger, better and great for our athletes every year," Rice said.

Rice also added that TPC Sawgrass agronomists, basically those who maintain the course, have told him the course is in the best shape it's ever been in as this year's The Players draws closer.