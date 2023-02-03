2023 PLAYERS Championship military appreciation (FCL Mar. 2, 2023)

THE PLAYERS continues its longstanding tradition of honoring military members, veterans and their families.

Military Ticket Offerings:

All active duty, retired, reserve and National Guard members verified through the military identification system and one dependent have access to complimentary tickets on Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 8, as well as to one competition day, Thursday, March 9, through Sunday, March 12, while supplies last. Complimentary tickets secured through this verification process will include a $20 digital voucher that can be used at any on-site concession vendor for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Veteran Ticket Offerings:

Veterans verified through the military identification system and one dependent are provided access to discounted tickets on Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 8, as well as to one competition, Thursday, March 9, through Sunday, March 12, while supplies last. Discounted tickets secured through this verification process will include a $20 digital voucher that can be used at any on-site concession vendor for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

NOTE: Parking is not included in the complimentary, or discounted, tickets for military. Parking passes are required each day, Tuesday-Sunday, and can be purchased at THEPLAYERS.com/parking

On Tuesday, March 7, Active Duty, Reserve and Retired military members will receive a 20% discount in the PGA TOUR Fan Shop in the Welcome Experience. (must have valid military I.D.).

To secure military and veteran tickets, follow these steps: