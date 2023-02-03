2023 PLAYERS Championship military appreciation (FCL Mar. 2, 2023)

Military Ticket Offerings:
All active duty, retired, reserve and National Guard members verified through the military identification system and one dependent have access to complimentary tickets on Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 8, as well as to one competition day, Thursday, March 9, through Sunday, March 12, while supplies last. Complimentary tickets secured through this verification process will include a $20 digital voucher that can be used at any on-site concession vendor for food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Veteran Ticket Offerings:
Veterans verified through the military identification system and one dependent are provided access to discounted tickets on Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 8, as well as to one competition, Thursday, March 9, through Sunday, March 12, while supplies last. Discounted tickets secured through this verification process will include a $20 digital voucher that can be used at any on-site concession vendor for food and non-alcoholic beverages.
NOTE: Parking is not included in the complimentary, or discounted, tickets for military. Parking passes are required each day, Tuesday-Sunday, and can be purchased at THEPLAYERS.com/parking
On Tuesday, March 7, Active Duty, Reserve and Retired military members will receive a 20% discount in the PGA TOUR Fan Shop in the Welcome Experience. (must have valid military I.D.).
To secure military and veteran tickets, follow these steps:
- Visit THEPLAYERS.com/tickets and click CLAIM TICKETS in the Military Admission section.
- Select your chosen tournament day(s).
- Verify your military designation using GovX by selecting the link on the checkout page. Once verified, complete the transaction and access your tickets on THE PLAYERS’ digital portal.
- Add your ticket(s) to your mobile wallet prior to arrival.