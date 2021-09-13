Families remember missing children on Florida Missing Children’s Day

During the ceremony, law enforcement officers, child heroes and others are recognized for acting to rescue missing children or prevent abductions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families of missing children gathered at Florida's Capitol Monday for a ceremony to remember and honor the state's missing children.

One by one, families of missing persons place a single rose next to their loved one's picture.

Florida Missing Children’s Day features a formal awards ceremony that recognizes citizens, law enforcement officers and K-9 trailing teams for their exemplary efforts when investigating missing persons.

Local Cases

Haleigh Cummings was 5 years old when she disappeared from her home in Satsuma on the night of Feb 10, 2009. The case of Haleigh Cummings captured the attention of the First Coast and made national news as well.