PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The disappearance of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams in Jacksonville has chilling similarities to a decade-old case out of Putnam County.

Haleigh Cummings also disappeared from her home 10 years ago under similar circumstances.

She's never been found and the case remains unsolved.

Hearing about Taylor's case, Haleigh's great-grandmother, Annette Sykes, told First Coast News that it made the hairs on the back of her neck stand up.

RELATED: JSO: Missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams' mother has stopped cooperating with police

Both Haleigh and Taylor were both reported missing from their homes overnight. They are both 5-years-old, three-feet-tall and last seen wearing purple and pink clothing.

The most disturbing similarity is that the back doors of both homes they were last seen alive in were left unlocked.

Sykes offered some advice for Taylor's relatives during what she said, must be an extremely difficult time for them.

"Don't lose your faith, whatever you do, don't lose your faith," Sykes said. "Always believe that child is alive out there. Don't ever stop believing in God and what He can do. But I just feel so bad for them because I know what they're going through."

She said when her great-granddaughter vanished, her mind ran through all kinds of horrible scenarios about what could have happened.

She expects Taylor's family is doing the same thing and is keeping them in her prayers.

RELATED: 'We never saw a child' | Neighbors, couple who helped 5-year-old Taylor Williams' mother move from Southside to Brentwood

RELATED: Former detective in the Haleigh Cummings case believes he knows who could crack it

RELATED: 10 years later, Haleigh Cummings great-grandmother still has hope