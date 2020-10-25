Jaguars assisting Duval elections office, opening ballot drop site at TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field's Lot J will open as a ballot drop box site at 7 a.m. Monday and will be open through the end of early voting Nov. 1.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Jaguars have teamed up with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office creating a ballot drop off site in Lot J at TIAA Bank Field. The location opens at 7 a.m. Monday and will be open everyday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of early voting Nov. 1.

“We are excited to offer this service to our voters,” Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan stated in a news release. “We are extremely proud of our partnership with the Jaguars family. They truly have gone the extra mile to make this opportunity successful.”

The project has been dubbed "Operation Get in the Game."