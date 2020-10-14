Here's how to track your vote-by-mail ballot in Florida

With a few clicks online you can see when your vote-by-mail ballot in Florida is requested, sent, received and counted.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Early voting in some Florida counties starts Oct. 19, but thousands of Floridians have already made their choices by sending in their vote-by-mail ballot.

In Florida, you can track the status of your mail ballot through a link within the Division of Elections' Voter Information Lookup or through your county Supervisor of Elections' website.

Just enter your name and birthdate. Click on "Access Ballot and Precinct Information available through your county Supervisor of Elections’ website."

Look for "2020 General Election and Ballot Status." It will show you when it's requested, sent, received and counted.