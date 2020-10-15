x
List | Here's where you can drop off your ballots, early vote in your Georgia county

The following is a county-by-county list of early voting and mail-in ballot drop box locations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The timeframe for early voting in Georgia is Oct. 12 to Oct. 30, but some counties offer additional dates. Ballot drop boxes are placed at the following early voting locations in these Southeast Georgia counties:

Camden County

Early voting

Kingsland: County Annex Building Community Room, 107 N. Gross Road

  • Oct. 13 to Oct. 16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 19 to Oct. 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 26 to Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodbine: Board of Elections & Registrations Office, 200 E. 4th St. 

  • Oct. 13 to Oct. 16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 17: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 26 to Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Marys:Three Rivers Church, 101 Miller Street

  • Oct. 26 to Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drop Boxes

  • 200 E. 4th St., Woodbine, GA 31569
    • Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 107 Gross Rd., Kingsland, GA 31548
    • Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Charlton County

Early Voting & Drop Box

Elections & Registration Office, 1520 Third St., Suite C, Folkston, GA 31537

Glynn County

Early Voting

  • The Board of Elections Office, 1815 Gloucester St, Brunswick GA 31523  
  • Fire Station 2, 1929 Demere Rd, St. Simons Island, GA 31522
  • Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Rd, Brunswick GA, 31520

All locations open: Mondays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drop Boxes

  • The Board of Elections Office, 1815 Gloucester St, Brunswick GA 31523  

Ware County

Early Voting

  •  Board of Elections, 408 Tebeau St., Waycross, GA 31501

Drop Box

  • Board of Elections, 408 Tebeau St., Waycross, GA 31501 
  • County Administration Building, 305 Oak St., Waycross, GA 31501

All locations open: 24/7

