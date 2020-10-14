List | Here's where you can drop off your ballots, early vote in your Florida county

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The timeframe for early voting in Florida is Oct. 19 to Nov. 2, but some counties offer more dates. Ballot drop boxes are placed at the following early voting locations in these Northeast Florida counties:
Baker County
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 32 N 5th St., Suite A, MacClenny, FL 32063.
Clay County
- Eagle Landing Residents Club, 3975 Eagle Landing Pkwy' Orange Park, FL 32065
- Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island, FL 32003
- Keystone Heights City Hall, 555 Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights, FL 32656
- Middleburg Civic Center, 2102 Palmetto St., Middleburg, FL 32068
- Orange Park Library, 2054 Plainfield Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073
- Thrasher-Horne Conference Center, 283 College Drive, Orange Park, FL 32065
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 500 N. Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
Columbia
- Supervisor of Elections, 971 W. Duval St. Lake City (corner of Baya and US Highway 90)
- Fort White Community Center (branch office of the Supervisor of Elections) at 17579 SW State Road 47.
Duval
- Duval County Supervisor of Elections, 105 East Monroe St., Jacksonville, FL 32202
- Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road S. Jacksonville, FL 32222
- Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd St., Neptune Beach, FL 32266
- Prime Osborn Convention Center, 1000 Water St., Jacksonville, FL 32204
- Bradham & Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave., West Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32225
- FSCJ, Deerwood Center, 9911 Old Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256
- San Marco Branch Library, 1513 LaSalle St. Jacksonville, FL 32207
- Gateway Town Center, 910 West 44th St., Jacksonville, FL 32208
- South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223
- Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32218
- Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32256
- Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Drive Jacksonville, FL 32208
- University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd., North Jacksonville, FL 32277
- Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road Jacksonville, FL 32257
- Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St. Jacksonville, FL 32210
- Murray Hill United Methodist Church, 4101 College St Jacksonville, FL 32205
- West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road South Jacksonville, FL 32221
- Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave., West Jacksonville, FL 32218
Nassau
- Yulee Sports Complex, 86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee FL 32097
- James S. Page Government Complex, 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee FL 32097
- Hilliard Community Center, 37177 Pecan St., Hilliard FL 32046
- Callahan Library, 450077 State Road 200, Callahan FL 32011
- Atlantic Rec Center, 2500 Atlantic Ave. Fernandina Beach FL 32034
Putnam
- Palatka Elections Office, 2509 Crill Ave., Suite 900, Palatka, FL 32177
- Interlachen Community Center, 135 S. County Road 315, Interlachen, FL 32148.
- South Putnam County Government Complex, 115 N. Summit St., Crescent City, FL 32112
St. Johns
- St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections, 4455 Avenue A, Suite 101, St. Augustine, FL 32095 (24- hour drop off)
- St. Johns Convention Center at World Golf Village, 500S. Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL 32092
- Shoppes of St Johns (Old Earth Fare Location), 120 Shops Blvd., St Johns, FL 32259
- Solomon Calhoun Community Center, 1300 Duval St, St. Augustine, FL 32084
- Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, 1050 A1A N, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Avenue A #101, St. Augustine, FL. 32095
- Julington Creek Annex - (St. Johns County Service Center), 725 Flora Branch Boulevard • Saint Johns, FL. 32259
- Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. 32082
- Southeast Branch Library, 6670 US 1 South • St. Augustine, FL. 32086
- St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South • St. Augustine, FL. 32080
- Hasting Branch Library, 6195 S. Main St., Hastings, FL. 32145