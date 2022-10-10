Stories of Service: U.S. Navy establishes 'Divine Nine' program to build relationship with HBCUs

"Divine Nine" refers to the nine sororities and fraternities that were established by black students, mainly at historically black colleges and universities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we're featuring the new "Divine Nine" ambassador program within the United States Navy.

"Divine Nine" refers to the nine sororities and fraternities that were established by black students more than a century ago, mainly at historically black college and universities.

"I am a proud 25-year member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated," Capt. Juanique Wallace said.

Wallace, a Florida A&M graduate, is using that connection to serve as an ambassador for the United States Navy. The Navy has appointed 19 active-duty officers and reservists to attend events at HBCUs and establish deeper connections with fraternities and sororities, so they can share information about Navy career opportunities.

"We have jobs for doctors, for dentists, for plumbers, for career counselors. We have a wealth of a community that will change the trajectory of anyone's life," Wallace explained.

The program uses football games as a way to make relationships with students. Wallace says it's important for students to see people who look like them.

"When I was first presented with an opportunity to apply for an officer program, my response was, I don't see anybody that looks like me. Why would I even want to be a part of an officer community to do that? I joined to Navy to go to college and that's what I did. But, I didn't think to be an officer because I didn't know that opportunity presented itself for me," Wallace added.